Owners of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G can rejoice now that it appears as though the Android 11 update is beginning to roll out. One Reddit user posted screenshots of their Nord N10, confirming the build number and security patch.

The Nord N10 5G was met with a bit of fanfare when it launched late last year, as this provided OnePlus fans a way to get 5G connectivity on a budget. Since then, we've learned that the Nord N10 (and Nord N100) was only slated to receive one major software update, along with two years of security updates. However, after becoming a sub-brand of OPPO, the update schedule was adjusted as the Nord N10 and N100 are set to receive up to three years of security updates.

As you would expect, this update to OxygenOS 11 is based on Android 11 and includes the same feature changes that have come to the rest of the best OnePlus phones. This includes a complete design overhaul with even more software tweaks, resembling more of what Samsung's One UI looks like.

OnePlus has yet to confirm that the Android 11 update is officially rolling out to owners of the Nord N10. But we wouldn't be surprised if this is a staged rollout, bringing the update to select users before rolling it out to everyone. OnePlus (and other phone makers) have a tendency of doing these staged rollouts to avoid any major issues if there are bugs in the software.