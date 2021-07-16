What you need to know
- Android 11 is beginning to roll out to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.
- This marks the only major Android update that the Nord N10 will receive.
- OnePlus will only provide security updates for the Nord N10 moving forward.
Owners of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G can rejoice now that it appears as though the Android 11 update is beginning to roll out. One Reddit user posted screenshots of their Nord N10, confirming the build number and security patch.
The Nord N10 5G was met with a bit of fanfare when it launched late last year, as this provided OnePlus fans a way to get 5G connectivity on a budget. Since then, we've learned that the Nord N10 (and Nord N100) was only slated to receive one major software update, along with two years of security updates. However, after becoming a sub-brand of OPPO, the update schedule was adjusted as the Nord N10 and N100 are set to receive up to three years of security updates.
As you would expect, this update to OxygenOS 11 is based on Android 11 and includes the same feature changes that have come to the rest of the best OnePlus phones. This includes a complete design overhaul with even more software tweaks, resembling more of what Samsung's One UI looks like.
OnePlus has yet to confirm that the Android 11 update is officially rolling out to owners of the Nord N10. But we wouldn't be surprised if this is a staged rollout, bringing the update to select users before rolling it out to everyone. OnePlus (and other phone makers) have a tendency of doing these staged rollouts to avoid any major issues if there are bugs in the software.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Acer Aspire 5 review: A large laptop with a big Achilles heel
The Acer Aspire 5 line usually churns out decent budget and mid-range laptops, but unfortunately, the A515-55-56VK just doesn’t quite live up to the name. Here’s where it went wrong — and what you should buy instead.
A Township Tale review: LARPing in a Minecraft-like multiplayer RPG
A Township Tale, an open-world, sandbox social VR multiplayer game, spent years in a pre-alpha beta before arriving on the Oculus Quest today. While still not version 1.0, this port offers a ton of activities, professions, fetch-quests, crafting, and exploration that'll give you far more hours of gameplay than most VR games.
Android 12 Beta 3 hands on: Game and swatch
Android 12 Beta 3 is the latest installment of Google's latest mobile OS, and the last time we'll likely see feature additions in the program. A new set of game controls, on-device search, better auto-rotation, customizable colors, scrollable screenshots, and more are found here!
Protecting the Nord N10 with the best case is an easier task than ever
The OnePlus Nord N10 has arrived, and it's time to get everything set up so you can make the most out of this impressive budget phone. After you've signed in to all of your accounts, the next step to take is to find the best case, and we've rounded up our favorites.