OnePlus re-entered the mid-range smartphone segment last year with the OnePlus Nord, one of its most impressive Android phones in a long time. A few months after the launch of the Nord, the company introduced two more Nord series phones: Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 5G at more affordable price points. As per tipster Max Jambor, the next OnePlus Nord series phone will be called the Nord N1 5G.

The OnePlus Nord N1 5G will apparently be a direct successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. Currently, however, there's no information on the phone's specs or launch timeframe. The OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 were unveiled in October last year, so you can expect the Nord N1 to arrive sometime in the second half of the year.

While we will have to wait a few months for the OnePlus Nord N1 5G, the company's next flagship phones are expected to be unveiled sometime next month. In addition to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company will also be launching a more value-focused model called the OnePlus 9 Lite.

As we had reported late last year, OnePlus is also working on a phone called the OnePlus Nord SE, which is planned to be launched in the first quarter of the year. Just like the OnePlus Nord, the Nord SE will only be available in India and Europe.