What you need to know
- OnePlus has announced its first pair of "premium" true wireless earbuds.
- The new OnePlus Buds Pro feature a smart ANC system and promise up to 38 hours of battery life.
- They also support OnePlus' Warp Charge technology, which gives you up to 10 hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge.
OnePlus today unveiled a new pair of true wireless earbuds alongside the Nord 2. Unlike the OnePlus Buds, the new OnePlus Buds Pro are "premium" earbuds with smart adaptive noise cancellation.
OnePlus says the earbuds' smart ANC system can cut out unwanted noise in real-time and adjust the level of noise cancellation to "keep users immersed and undistracted from their tunes." Each earbud comes equipped with three microphones that help actively filter out noise levels up to 40dB to provide a more tailored listening experience compared to earbuds with more conventional ANC systems that have fixed levels of noise cancellation.
The OnePlus Buds Pro also have an interesting feature called OnePlus Audio ID, which is "a carefully calibrated sound profile that caters to user-specific sound sensitivities." The earbuds use two 11mm dynamic drivers and come with Dolby Atmos support to deliver a more engaging sound than previous OnePlus wireless earbuds.
When it comes to battery life, OnePlus claims the Buds Pro can provide up to 38 hours of listening time with the charging case on a full charge. They have Warp Charge support as well, which means you can easily get up to 10 hours of battery life from a quick 10-minute charge. You can even charge the earbuds using any third-party Qi-certified wireless charger. Some of the other key highlights include Bluetooth 5.2 support and a Pro Gaming mode that brings down the latency to just 94ms.
The OnePlus Buds Pro have been priced at £139 in the UK, making them significantly more affordable than the best wireless earbuds on the market. They will be available to pre-order from August 18, while open sales are slated to begin on OnePlus.com and Amazon UK from August 25.
