OnePlus today unveiled a new pair of true wireless earbuds alongside the Nord 2. Unlike the OnePlus Buds, the new OnePlus Buds Pro are "premium" earbuds with smart adaptive noise cancellation.

OnePlus says the earbuds' smart ANC system can cut out unwanted noise in real-time and adjust the level of noise cancellation to "keep users immersed and undistracted from their tunes." Each earbud comes equipped with three microphones that help actively filter out noise levels up to 40dB to provide a more tailored listening experience compared to earbuds with more conventional ANC systems that have fixed levels of noise cancellation.

The OnePlus Buds Pro also have an interesting feature called OnePlus Audio ID, which is "a carefully calibrated sound profile that caters to user-specific sound sensitivities." The earbuds use two 11mm dynamic drivers and come with Dolby Atmos support to deliver a more engaging sound than previous OnePlus wireless earbuds.