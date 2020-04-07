OnePlus fans have been clamoring for a wireless charging solution for several years, and the company is finally set to deliver on that front with the OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will feature 30W wireless charging tech, and the company is calling its solution Warp Charge 30 Wireless. While it hasn't named the OnePlus 8 Pro as such, all the leaks point to the Pro model featuring wireless charging and not the standard OnePlus 8.

30W wireless charging is on the same level as wired Warp Charge 30T tech, and those speeds are higher than anything we've seen on a consumer phone. For context, the Galaxy S20 series tops out at 15W, and OnePlus is offering double those speeds. When I interviewed OnePlus CEO Pete Lau two years ago, I asked him about the lack of wireless charging on OnePlus devices. He said at the time that OnePlus would roll out a wireless charging solution only if it had the same speeds as the company's wired solution.

OnePlus showed off a render of the wireless charger it's rolling out for the OnePlus 8 series, and the company is claiming that its wireless charging tech will top up a phone's battery from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes. The charger also doubles up as a regular Qi wireless charger, so if you're not using the OnePlus 8 Pro, you will be able to use it to charge other phones at 5W. Similarly, if you have a Qi charger that works over the 10W EPP standard, you will be able to use that to charge the OnePlus 8 Pro at 30W.

OnePlus went into detail on how it managed to deliver a 30W wireless charging solution in a forum post, stating it combined the "industry's first isolated charge pump with Warp wireless direct charging architecture:"

The highly effective charge pump ensures a charge efficiency of 97% and minimizes the amount of energy converted into heat. Designed with similar functionalities to that of a kill switch, the isolated charge pump deactivates charging when abnormal currents and voltages are detected. This function helps to maintain a stable charge and keeps your phone safe while powering up. To improve charging efficiency and maintain a high-power charge for longer, we utilized Warp wireless direct charging architecture. This innovative technology enables real time communication between the wireless charger and the phone through a customized chip. The chip assists in controlling the charger's current and voltage to maximize overall efficiency. By combining these two pioneering technologies, we were able to ensure a powerful 30W wireless charge that's both fast and stable.

The OnePlus 8 series will be unveiled on April 14, so we don't have to wait long to know more about the phones.

