What you need to know OnePlus has released a teaser clip for its new OnePlus Concept One smartphone.

It features an "invisible camera" and "color-shifting glass."

The phone will be shown off at CES next week.

In mid-December, OnePlus announced that it would take advantage of CES 2020 to unveil its first-ever concept device, aptly named the "OnePlus Concept One." On January 3, the company released a short teaser of the phone.

We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2020

The teaser is quite short, simply showing quick, up-close shots of the Concept One. The most interesting part is when we see the back of the phone, which has a distinct cutout of sorts on it. At first, it's a smooth glass back. However, three camera sensors and a flash then appear out of nowhere. OnePlus is referring to this as an "invisible camera", and thanks to Wired, we have a little more background on how exactly this works.

The OnePlus Concept One has the same rear camera specs as the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren phone: a 48-megapixel main camera with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The difference is in the electrochromic glass on the Concept One. It effectively shrouds the camera from plain sight, so that the phone appears lens-less when the camera app isn't open. Flick open the camera app, and a hint of a camera lens appears on the back on the phone. You have to look hard for the edges of it, as though you're searching for something in a dark room.