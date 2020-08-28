OnePlus Nord reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

OnePlus is all set to release its first entry-level phone, codenamed Clover. The phone is a stark departure for the company, which has thus far focused on offering devices with class-leading performance.

The device codenamed Clover is powered by a Snapdragon 460 and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a MicroSD slot, 3.5mm jack, and a large 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen. You also get a traditional fingerprint sensor at the back, and a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. On the camera side of things, there's a 13MP main camera with two 2MP auxiliary lenses.

Here's the full list of specs on offer with OnePlus' first entry-level phone:

OnePlus Clover specs

Category OnePlus Clover
Software Android 10
OxygenOS 10
Display 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD (1560 x 720)
Chipset Snapdragon 460
4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A73
4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A53
Adreno 610
11nm
Memory 4GB
Storage 64GB
MicroSD slot Yes
Rear Camera 1 13MP f/2.2
Rear Camera 2 2MP f/2.4
Rear Camera 3 2MP f/2.4
Security Rear fingerprint sensor
Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0
Audio 3.5mm jack
Battery 6000mAh
18W
Water Resistance No

You obviously don't find water resistance or wireless charging here, but the hardware does seem decent for $200, which is where the device is set to slot in. OnePlus will launch the Clover in global markets, and it will also make its debut in the U.S. — unlike the Nord. We will have more details on the Clover in the coming weeks, but if you're interested in learning about the device, we have you covered: