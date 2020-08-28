OnePlus is all set to release its first entry-level phone, codenamed Clover. The phone is a stark departure for the company, which has thus far focused on offering devices with class-leading performance.
The device codenamed Clover is powered by a Snapdragon 460 and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a MicroSD slot, 3.5mm jack, and a large 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen. You also get a traditional fingerprint sensor at the back, and a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. On the camera side of things, there's a 13MP main camera with two 2MP auxiliary lenses.
Here's the full list of specs on offer with OnePlus' first entry-level phone:
OnePlus Clover specs
|Category
|OnePlus Clover
|Software
|Android 10
OxygenOS 10
|Display
|6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD (1560 x 720)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 460
4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A73
4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A53
Adreno 610
11nm
|Memory
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|MicroSD slot
|Yes
|Rear Camera 1
|13MP f/2.2
|Rear Camera 2
|2MP f/2.4
|Rear Camera 3
|2MP f/2.4
|Security
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Connectivity
|4G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0
|Audio
|3.5mm jack
|Battery
|6000mAh
18W
|Water Resistance
|No
You obviously don't find water resistance or wireless charging here, but the hardware does seem decent for $200, which is where the device is set to slot in. OnePlus will launch the Clover in global markets, and it will also make its debut in the U.S. — unlike the Nord. We will have more details on the Clover in the coming weeks, but if you're interested in learning about the device, we have you covered:
