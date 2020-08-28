OnePlus is all set to release its first entry-level phone, codenamed Clover. The phone is a stark departure for the company, which has thus far focused on offering devices with class-leading performance.

The device codenamed Clover is powered by a Snapdragon 460 and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a MicroSD slot, 3.5mm jack, and a large 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen. You also get a traditional fingerprint sensor at the back, and a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. On the camera side of things, there's a 13MP main camera with two 2MP auxiliary lenses.

Here's the full list of specs on offer with OnePlus' first entry-level phone: