This week we've learned a bit more about what's to come in the next OnePlus smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 2 is slated to be announced on July 22, but thanks to 'The Lab' from OnePlus, we could be introduced to some new earbuds. OnePlus has announced it's giving fans an opportunity to test out the new Nord 2 and the previously unannounced OnePlus Buds Pro ahead of their launch.

While OnePlus already confirmed that the Nord 2 would be coming, the introduction of the Buds Pro comes as a bit of a shock. Last year, OnePlus released its first set of wireless earbuds with the OnePlus Buds. Then, alongside the OnePlus 8T, we were introduced to the OnePlus Buds Z, which featured a bit more of an ergonomic design while including some silicone ear tips.

Both of these options are firmly placed amongst the best cheap wireless earbuds, as the Buds Z can be had for under $40. But if the "Pro" moniker of these new headphones is anything to go on, we can assume that OnePlus could be working on a model with Active Noise Cancelation.