The OnePlus 9 Pro boasts a better 120Hz display than the Galaxy S21 Ultra

What you need to know
- New information has emerged about the display on the OnePlus 9 Pro.
- The LTPO OLED display is reportedly the first in the industry to have an adaptive refresh rate as low as 1Hz.
- OnePlus claims to have a more responsive panel than the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
OnePlus continues teasing its upcoming smartphones, posting full images, announcing details about the cameras, and now boasting display capabilities. As the creme-of-the-crop, the OnePlus 9 Pro has been the focus of much of the marketing hype, and the latest is no exception. OnePlus has taken to its community forum to detail the display on the 9 Pro, touting some impressive hardware.
The post details the switch to an LTPO display, a technology that has slowly cropped up in some of the best Samsung phones, allowing displays to dynamically adjust the refresh rate depending on content. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can achieve a refresh rate as high as 120Hz and as little as 10Hz, a technique that ensures better battery life for high refresh displays. OnePlus claims that with its new Fluid Display 2.0, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the first smartphone to achieve a refresh rate as low as 1Hz.
This should further reduce battery life when viewing static images like photos compared to other LTPO smartphone displays. Additionally, OnePlus has enhanced the display so that it uses 50% less power when at 120Hz.
It is challenging for phones to maintain both a high resolution and high refresh rate at the same time without impacting battery life. At OnePlus, we have worked hard to continuously improve the viewing experience of OLED panels while extending battery life. Now, with the OnePlus 9 Pro, we've switched to a revolutionary display technology that can do just that.
OnePlus is also touting its HyperTouch technology, which reduces touch responce by streamlining the processes between the display and processor. This 25-30ms reduction would be benefitial for OnePlus owners who enjoy gaming, and could make it one of the best phones for PUBG Mobile like last year's OnePlus 8 Pro. CEO Pete Lau even chimed in on Twitter, showing off how the OnePlus 9 Pro display compares to the Galaxy S21 Ultra:
Samsung normally boasts impressive displays and was the first to use LTPO technology in a smartphone panel last year. Just a week before the new OnePlus 9 smartphones launch, the fight has just gotten a bit more personal.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google drops Play Store commission to 15%, cutting app developers a break
Google has announced a new move to help Android app developers retain more revenue by dropping its cut of in-app purchases by half.
Everything we know about Outriders for PS4 and PS5
Outriders is the new co-op shooter from Square Enix and People Can Fly. Get ready for its release on April 1st by reading up on everything you need to know about it.
Google launches second-gen Nest Hub display with sleep tracking for $99
The new Google Nest Hub gets a welcome refresh, complete with better audio and new sleep tracking capabilities, thanks to Google's Soli technology.
Your OnePlus 8 Pro deserves only the best screen protectors
We love the OnePlus 8 Pro, especially its 120Hz AMOLED display. A screen protector is installed on the phone out of the box, but if you find yourself needing a new one, here's what we recommend buying.