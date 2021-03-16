Join to become Huawei Community admin and win a FreeBuds Studio. Apply now>>>

120hz ≠ 120Hz

The OnePlus 9 Pro boasts a better 120Hz display than the Galaxy S21 Ultra

120Hz is better than 120Hz when it's on the OnePlus 9.
Derrek Lee

Oneplus 9 Pro Morning MistSource: OnePlus

What you need to know

  • New information has emerged about the display on the OnePlus 9 Pro.
  • The LTPO OLED display is reportedly the first in the industry to have an adaptive refresh rate as low as 1Hz.
  • OnePlus claims to have a more responsive panel than the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

OnePlus continues teasing its upcoming smartphones, posting full images, announcing details about the cameras, and now boasting display capabilities. As the creme-of-the-crop, the OnePlus 9 Pro has been the focus of much of the marketing hype, and the latest is no exception. OnePlus has taken to its community forum to detail the display on the 9 Pro, touting some impressive hardware.

Oneplus 9 Pro Ltpo Adaptive 120hz DisplaySource: OnePlus

The post details the switch to an LTPO display, a technology that has slowly cropped up in some of the best Samsung phones, allowing displays to dynamically adjust the refresh rate depending on content. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can achieve a refresh rate as high as 120Hz and as little as 10Hz, a technique that ensures better battery life for high refresh displays. OnePlus claims that with its new Fluid Display 2.0, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the first smartphone to achieve a refresh rate as low as 1Hz.

This should further reduce battery life when viewing static images like photos compared to other LTPO smartphone displays. Additionally, OnePlus has enhanced the display so that it uses 50% less power when at 120Hz.

It is challenging for phones to maintain both a high resolution and high refresh rate at the same time without impacting battery life. At OnePlus, we have worked hard to continuously improve the viewing experience of OLED panels while extending battery life. Now, with the OnePlus 9 Pro, we've switched to a revolutionary display technology that can do just that.

OnePlus is also touting its HyperTouch technology, which reduces touch responce by streamlining the processes between the display and processor. This 25-30ms reduction would be benefitial for OnePlus owners who enjoy gaming, and could make it one of the best phones for PUBG Mobile like last year's OnePlus 8 Pro. CEO Pete Lau even chimed in on Twitter, showing off how the OnePlus 9 Pro display compares to the Galaxy S21 Ultra:

Samsung normally boasts impressive displays and was the first to use LTPO technology in a smartphone panel last year. Just a week before the new OnePlus 9 smartphones launch, the fight has just gotten a bit more personal.

