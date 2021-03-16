The OnePlus 9 Pro boasts a better 120Hz display than the Galaxy S21 Ultra

OnePlus continues teasing its upcoming smartphones, posting full images, announcing details about the cameras, and now boasting display capabilities. As the creme-of-the-crop, the OnePlus 9 Pro has been the focus of much of the marketing hype, and the latest is no exception. OnePlus has taken to its community forum to detail the display on the 9 Pro, touting some impressive hardware.

The post details the switch to an LTPO display, a technology that has slowly cropped up in some of the best Samsung phones, allowing displays to dynamically adjust the refresh rate depending on content. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can achieve a refresh rate as high as 120Hz and as little as 10Hz, a technique that ensures better battery life for high refresh displays. OnePlus claims that with its new Fluid Display 2.0, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the first smartphone to achieve a refresh rate as low as 1Hz.

This should further reduce battery life when viewing static images like photos compared to other LTPO smartphone displays. Additionally, OnePlus has enhanced the display so that it uses 50% less power when at 120Hz.

It is challenging for phones to maintain both a high resolution and high refresh rate at the same time without impacting battery life. At OnePlus, we have worked hard to continuously improve the viewing experience of OLED panels while extending battery life. Now, with the OnePlus 9 Pro, we've switched to a revolutionary display technology that can do just that.

OnePlus is also touting its HyperTouch technology, which reduces touch responce by streamlining the processes between the display and processor. This 25-30ms reduction would be benefitial for OnePlus owners who enjoy gaming, and could make it one of the best phones for PUBG Mobile like last year's OnePlus 8 Pro. CEO Pete Lau even chimed in on Twitter, showing off how the OnePlus 9 Pro display compares to the Galaxy S21 Ultra:

Hyper Touch: 120 Hz is more responsive than 120 Hz. pic.twitter.com/A2B7USm5nT — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 16, 2021

Samsung normally boasts impressive displays and was the first to use LTPO technology in a smartphone panel last year. Just a week before the new OnePlus 9 smartphones launch, the fight has just gotten a bit more personal.