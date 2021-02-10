The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will one-up the Galaxy S21 and ship with a charger

What you need to know
- The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are tipped to both feature 4,500mAh batteries and 65W wired charging.
- Both devices will reportedly come with charging adapters in the box.
- No information was given on the OnePlus 9E, but all three OnePlus 9 models will likely be unveiled in March.
The next OnePlus flagship launch approaches, which is evident by the resurgence of leaks that are making their way out. It was recently discovered that at least one of the models will sport a Hasselblad-branded camera system, and now some information has shed some light on the battery situation. Tipster Max Jambor has revealed that both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature 4,500mAh batteries.
This is the same size that was featured in the OnePlus 8T, so it can be assumed that it'll feature the same two-cell system with 65W wired charging. And as far as charging goes, Max also confirmed that both devices will ship with charging adapters in the box, which might be good news for many that were worried that OnePlus would go the way of Apple and Samsung, who both famously stopped shipping adapters with their flagship smartphones.
It would make sense for a couple of reasons that OnePlus would continue providing chargers in the box. OnePlus uses its own proprietary charging system to provide faster wired charging speeds than many of the best Android phones on the market. The OnePlus 8T was the first model to feature 65W wired charging, so that's already fairly new, and if OnePlus wants customers to be able to take advantage of those speeds, it would make sense to provide them with the charger.
Also, OnePlus doesn't quite have the reach that Samsung and Apple have, both of which have stuck largely to the same charging speeds in recent years. The company can't rely on the assumption that consumers have compatible Warp Charge adapters lying around.
No information was given on the rumored OnePlus 9E that's slated to be the entry-level flagship model. All three devices are expected to launch in March.
