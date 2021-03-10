The official teasers of the OnePlus 9 series have officially kicked off thanks to the announcement of the Hasselblad partnership . While OnePlus gears up for the official device launch later this month, device leaks start to ramp up as we get closer to the reveal date. OnePlus may have given fans a glimpse of the 9 Pro, but newly leaked renders provide a full look at the OnePlus 9 smartphones and their colors.

WinFuture noted that there don't appear to be antenna lines on the standard OnePlus 9, suggesting that the device could feature a "glastic" design like the Samsung Galaxy S21 .

The images of the OnePlus 9 reveal three different colors, including violet, blue, and one with a glossy black finish. On the front is a flat display with a hole-punch, while the back shows off the triple camera setup with Hasselblad branding. It's nice to know that the standard OnePlus 9 will also rock some of the Hasselblad partnership benefits, including better color reproduction.

As expected, the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a curved display with a hole-punch selfie camera, making it look not too different from last year's OnePlus 8 Pro. According to the images, there will be a matte black color variant and silver and green. On the back is a quad-camera setup with Hasselblad branding. We know that the 9 Pro will feature the Sony IMX789 and IMX766 camera sensors at 48MP and 50MP, respectively. The latter sensor will feature a "freeform" lens that cuts distortion down to as much as 1% and could rival camera sensors on the best Android phones.

It's unclear if the standard OnePlus 9 will feature the same Sony sensors as the Pro model or what the additional sensors will be used for. It's also interesting that the elusive OnePlus 9R is not included in the images, as the device has been largely left out of leaks.

The official OnePlus 9 launch is set for March 23 at 10 am ET and can be viewed on the OnePlus website.