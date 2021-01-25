What you need to know
- A new leak has revealed the display specs of OnePlus' upcoming flagship phones.
- The OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a flat FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a 6.78-inch curved panel with QHD+ resolution.
- Both phones will have a hole-punch cutout at the top-left corner, just like their predecessors.
Last month, a massive leak revealed quite a few details about OnePlus' upcoming flagship phones, including their battery size and charging speeds. More key specs of the OnePlus 9 series phones have now surfaced, courtesy of Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority).
According to the tipster, the vanilla OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.55-inch flat display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, is said to come with a 6.78-inch curved display with QHD+ resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate as its predecessor. As suggested by leaked images of the two phones previously, they will both have a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner.
In addition to the display specs, the tipster also mentioned in his Weibo post that you can expect a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. What isn't clear, however, is if both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will have identical-sized batteries.
There is also very little that we know about the camera specs of the two phones. While OnePlus CEO Pete Lau did promise that the company's future phones will have "industry-leading" cameras, it remains to be seen if the OnePlus 9 series' camera performance will be on par with the best Android phones out there.
