That means you can now get your hands on the OnePlus 8T for $630 , which is an insane $120 discount from its launch price of $750. This particular deal is valid on both the Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options, and what makes it particularly interesting is that you're getting the 12GB/256GB variant of the device. This deal won't last long, so if you're in the market for a new phone, hit up the link below to get your hands on the OnePlus 8T.

Cyber Monday phone deals are now live, and you have a lot of choice if you're looking to pick up a new phone. One of the best deals so far is on the OnePlus 8T — the phone launched just over a month ago, and is already selling for 16% off.

The OnePlus 8T is one of the fastest phones money can buy today. The 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel is sublime, you get 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 865 chipset, there's 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 65W fast charging fully charges the battery in just 39 minutes. Oh, and the phone comes with Android 11 out of the box.

The OnePlus 8T is one of the best Android phones in the market today. The phone ticks all the right boxes: you get a stunning AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and the internal hardware in the form of the Snapdragon 865 chipset along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage means it is one of the fastest phones available today.

There's also 5G connectivity, the 48MP camera at the back is decent, and you get 65W fast charging that fully charges the 4500mAh battery in just 39 minutes. It takes 15 minutes to charge the battery to 60%, giving you a day's worth of use.

Another standout feature with the phone is the fact that it runs Android 11 out of the box, with the 8T being the only device other than the Pixel 5 to do so at the moment. The OnePlus 8T is one of the best phones I've used this year, and the fact that you can get your hands on the phone for just $630 makes it a standout value. If you need a new phone, you should pick up the 8T while it's still on sale.