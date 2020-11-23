What you need to know
- The OnePlus 8T is now receiving the OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update.
- The update improves the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor, battery life, and camera performance.
- Network connection stability and gaming experience have been improved as well.
Less than a week after rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update to the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus has now started pushing yet another update to one of its best Android phones of the year. The latest OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update brings a bunch of improvements to the OnePlus 8T, including enhancements to the fingerprint sensor and improved camera performance.
According to the official changelog, the update further optimizes system power consumption, which should result in longer battery life than before. OnePlus has also improved the fingerprint recognition on the OnePlus 8T and optimized the media file scanning feature to enable faster searching. The camera white balance has been optimized as well, along with improvements to the overall image quality. Some of the other key highlights of the latest stable OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T include a better gaming experience and enhanced network connection stability.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Increased the success rate when registering fingerprint and improved experience
- Optimized the media file scanning feature to make searching faster
- Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life
- Fixed the issue that the app cache has not been deleted correctly after the app uninstalled
- Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock
- Optimized system performance and improve stability
Camera
- Optimized camera white balance and improved imaging quality
Network
- Continuously optimize network connection stability and improved gaming experience
- Improve the stability of video calls
In usual fashion, the update is being rolled out in stages. While the update is currently rolling out only in India, it will soon be available to OnePlus 8T users in Europe and North America. If you do not want to wait, you can grab the OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update right away with the help of the Oxygen Updater app from the Google Play Store.
