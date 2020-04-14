What you need to know
- Pre-orders for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro begin on April 15.
- OnePlus is offering a Launch Day Bundle that's worth $120.
- It includes the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger and Bullets Wireless Z earbuds.
Pre-orders for the OnePlus 8 series officially begin on April 15, with both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro shaping up to be some of the most popular devices in the Android space. However, for all of the upgrades and improvements they bring to the table, they're also the most expensive phones OnePlus has ever released.
Thankfully, early shoppers can take advantage of a pretty sweet promotion to help keep costs down.
If you're eyeing the OnePlus 8 Pro (which is the phone we'd recommend out of the two), you can take advantage of OnePlus's Launch Day Bundle. This includes the new Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger and Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, each of which normally carry price tags of $70 and $50, respectively.
That's a total value of $120 right out of the gate, helping to lessen the sting of the OnePlus 8 Pro's $899 starting price.
The regular OnePlus 8 also has a Launch Day Bundle of its own, but it only comes with the Bullets Z Wireless earbuds. That's not as interesting of a promotion, but it also makes sense seeing as how the phone doesn't support wireless charging like its more expensive sibling does.
It's unclear how long the promotions will be available for, but we'd advise acting sooner rather than later if you're interested (especially if you're planning on buying the 8 Pro).
All the power
OnePlus 8 Pro
More features, more expensive
The OnePlus 8 Pro is the most expensive phone OnePlus has ever released, and by a long shot. That said, the phone justifies its extra cost thanks to a 120Hz AMOLED display, quad cameras on the back, a huge battery, and 30W wireless charging. If you pre-order the 8 Pro from OnePlus's website, you can offset its cost with $120 worth of free accessories.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What is a color filter camera and how does it work on the OnePlus 8 Pro?
OnePlus knows that you can do a lot with a good lens filter. That's why it built one into the OnePlus 8 Pro!
OnePlus 8 Pro has 30W wireless charging — here's how it works
Charge pumps are the secret sauce. What the heck is a charge pump?
It's official — the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been unveiled
Following months of endless rumors, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were officially unveiled on April 14. Here's what OnePlus is bringing to the table for 2020.
These are all the official OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Cases you can buy
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are here, and before you can get your hands on one, you better figure out which case you're going to wrap it up in. These are the official cases OnePlus will be selling for its latest flagship phones.