Pre-orders for the OnePlus 8 series officially begin on April 15, with both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro shaping up to be some of the most popular devices in the Android space. However, for all of the upgrades and improvements they bring to the table, they're also the most expensive phones OnePlus has ever released.

Thankfully, early shoppers can take advantage of a pretty sweet promotion to help keep costs down.

If you're eyeing the OnePlus 8 Pro (which is the phone we'd recommend out of the two), you can take advantage of OnePlus's Launch Day Bundle. This includes the new Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger and Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, each of which normally carry price tags of $70 and $50, respectively.