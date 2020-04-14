The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are to be announced today in just a short number of hours, but they're already on sale on some parts of the word. The UK retailer John Lewis listed the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro as available for sale on now pulled pages. It'll be selling them in two configurations each, an Onyx Black base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a Glacier Green variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. All will ship with 5G built-in.

The OnePlus 8 will start at £599 for the base version, with increments of £100 for each tier up. In other words, you'll pay £699 for the OnePlus 8 with 12GB of RAM, £799 for the base OnePlus 8 Pro, and £899 for the OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB of RAM.

Other than that, both devices are broadly similar. The Pro has a larger and better 6.78-inch 120Hz display, while the regular 8 has a smaller but still smooth 6.55-inch 90Hz display. Their RAM and processors are more or less the same, and OnePlus has equipped both with large cameras (albeit with a quad-camera system for the pro and a triple for the regular.)

Spec sheets don't always tell the full story. It's likely still worth watching the event to see how OnePlus positions these devices.

