The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now official, and they're packing a lot of exciting new features. The OnePlus 8 Pro in particular has a host of new upgrades, including 30W wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, and a 120Hz AMOLED panel at QHD+ resolution.

The caveat here is that all the exciting new features are limited to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The regular OnePlus 8 is instead an upgraded variant of the OnePlus 7T: you get a 90Hz panel with upgraded internals, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM as standard. The phone has the same 48MP camera at the back, but comes with a larger 4300mAh battery.

There's no wireless charging or IP68 dust and water resistance on the regular unlocked version of the OnePlus 8. That said, you will find a few carrier models of the device that offer an IP68 rating, but if you want wireless charging, you'll have to pick up the OnePlus 8 Pro. Here's the full breakdown of the hardware on offer:

OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro
Operating system Android 10
OxygenOS 10		 Android 10
OxygenOS 10
Display 6.55-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED
2400x1080 (20:9)
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass 6		 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED
3168x1440 (19.8:9)
HDR10+
3D Gorilla Glass
Chipset Snapdragon 865
1 x 2.84GHz A77
3 x 2.42GHz A77
4 x 1.80GHz A55
7nm		 Snapdragon 865
1 x 2.84GHz A77
3 x 2.42GHz A77
4 x 1.80GHz A55
7nm
RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X 8GB/12GB LPDDR5
Storage 128GB/256GB UFS3.0 128GB/256GB UFS3.0
MicroSD slot No No
Rear camera 1 48MP, 0.8um
f/1.75, OIS
4K at 60fps		 48MP, 1.12um
f/1.78, OIS
4K at 60fps
Rear camera 2 2MP, 1.75um
f/2.4, macro lens		 8MP, 1.0um
f/2.4, OIS, telephoto
3x hybrid zoom
Rear camera 3 16MP, 1.0um
f/2.2, ultra-wide lens
116° FoV		 48MP
f/2.2, wide-angle, 119° FoV
Rear camera 4 No 5MP Color Filter
Front camera 16MP, f/2.4
1080p video, fixed focus		 16MP, f/2.4
1080p video, fixed focus
Connectivity 5G Sub-6, SA and NSA
Wi-Fi 6 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0
AptX HD, NFC, A-GPS		 5G Sub-6, SA and NSA
Wi-Fi 6 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1
NFC< AptX HD, A-GPS
Audio USB-C
Stereo speakers		 USB-C
Stereo speakers
Battery 4300mAh
Non-removable		 4510mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C 3.1
Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)		 USB-C 3.1
Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)
Warp Charge 30 Wireless (20V/1.5A)
Water resistance IP68 (some models) IP68
Security In-display fingerprint (optical) In-display fingerprint (optical)
Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0mm
180g		 165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5mm
199g
Colors Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue

Both models in the OnePlus 8 series offer 5G connectivity, but they won't work on all networks. The unlocked models are limited to Sub-6 connectivity, so they will only work on T-Mobile and Sprint's 5G networks. Verizon, meanwhile, is selling a carrier model of the regular OnePlus 8 that has mmWave connectivity, but it isn't offering the OnePlus 8 Pro in the same configuration.

The OnePlus 8 starts off at $700, and the OnePlus 8 Pro is set to retail for $900. Interested in learning more? Hit up our detailed reviews for more on each device.

