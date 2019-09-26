Before you do anything, we recommend reading (and watching) our review of the OnePlus 7T. There's a lot to digest about OnePlus's latest flagship, so here's the tl;dr — the 7T is an outstanding phone and one of the best values you'll find in 2019. It has a great design, display, performance, and cameras while coming in at a price tag that gives phones like the iPhone 11 a run for their money. If you like the idea of a handset that offers a legit flagship experience without spending $1000 or more, the 7T should be at the top of your radar. OnePlus 7T review: The best of Android for under $600 These are the specs

One of the main draws to OnePlus phones is the idea of getting flagship specifications while spending a fraction of what other similarly-specced phones cost. That ideal is no different with the 7T. Some of this year's highlights include a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and a 3,800 mAh battery. A simplified spec sheet is provided here, but if you want the full rundown on everything the 7T brings to the table, be sure to check out the full spec loadout linked below.

Category OnePlus 7T Operating System Android 10

OxygenOS 10 Display 6.55-inch

2400x1080 (402 ppi)

20:9 — 90Hz

Fluid AMOLED

sRGB, DCI-P3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

Octa-core

7nm

Up to 2.96GHz RAM 8GB Rear Camera 1 48MP main sensor

f/1.6 aperture

1.6 μm pixel size

OIS

EIS Rear Camera 2 12MP 2x telephoto sensor

f/2.2 aperture

1.0 μm pixel size Rear Camera 3 16MP ultra wide angle sensor

f/2.2 aperture

117° field of view Front Camera 16MP

f/2.0 aperture

1.0 μm pixel size

EIS

fixed focus Battery 3800 mAh

Warp Charge 30T

30W fast charging

OnePlus 7T Specifications: Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, and triple cameras We're really digging the frosted glass back

The OnePlus 7T is a very pretty phone, with one of the main reasons for this being its frosted glass back. You can get this glass in two colors — Glacier Blue or Frosted Silver — and while both look great, we're quite smitten with the Glacier Blue model we received for review. The color changes from a darker, deeper blue at the top into a much lighter hue at the bottom of the phone, and in-person, it's stunning. Furthermore, the frosted nature of the glass helps to hide unwanted fingerprints and adds a nice bit of texture you won't find on regular, non-frosted glass backs. OnePlus's 90Hz display looks incredible

One of our favorite features of the OnePlus 7 Pro is its 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and we're happy to report that it's returned on the OnePlus 7T. The 90Hz refresh rate is a big upgrade compared to the traditional 60Hz you find on most phones, and in real-world use, this means that everything on the 7T looks and feels much faster and smoother. Whether you're scrolling through your Twitter feed, playing games, or anything else where you're interacting with the display, you'll notice a significant increase in the overall smoothness of everything. You need to see this in person to really appreciate what we're talking about, but trust us when we say that it's difficult to go back to a normal 60Hz panel after experiencing the beauty of a 90Hz refresh rate for the first time. Other aspects of the 7T's display are strong, too. The AMOLED screen technology means you'll have deep blacks and rich colors, along with a great sharpness for everything thanks to the 2400 x 1080 resolution. The cameras are really good!

If there's one downside to OnePlus phones year after year, it has to be camera performance. This is an area in which OnePlus has struggled for a while, and while the company does make progress with each new phone it releases, it continues to trail behind much of the competition. The OnePlus 7T doesn't take the best photos around (devices like the iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, and Pixel 3a still outmatch it), but we also think you'll be hard-pressed to be upset with the results that you get from the camera package here. OnePlus has outfitted the 7T with a triple camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera, 12MP telephoto camera, and 16MP ultra-wide camera. The 7T takes good pictures. They're not as impressive compared to Google and Apple's latest, but for regular day-to-day use, you should be quite happy with the results you get. You'll definitely want to pick up a case

The OnePlus 7T looks fantastic, but as with most phones, you'll want to outfit it with a case to keep it looking pristine for years to come. As always, OnePlus has a solid selection of first-party cases, and the third-party market is quickly kicking out some awesome choices, too. We don't blame you for not wanting to cover up the 7T's stunning design, but at the same time, it won't matter if you drop the phone and shatter it. Best OnePlus 7T Cases in 2019 It costs $599 and pre-orders open on October 18

If you're eager to pick up a OnePlus 7T for yourself, you'll be able to buy one soon enough. Pre-orders in the U.S. begin on October 18 at 10:00 AM EDT, and whether you buy the 7T in Glacier Blue or Frosted Silver, it'll set you back just $599. OnePlus only has one RAM and storage configuration this year, with that $599 price getting you 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Those two numbers are on the lower-end compared to some of the 7 Pro configurations that are available, but considering how much you're paying, that's more than fair.

Another hit OnePlus 7T The OnePlus 7T is one of the best phones you can buy this year The OnePlus 7T continues the company's legacy of releasing affordable, high-end Android smartphones. This one has all of the good aspects of the 7 Pro but forgoes the curved-glass, bezel-less display for something more traditional, and more usable. Superlative software, a versatile camera system, and excellent performance make for one of the best phones of the year so far. $599 at OnePlus