Best OnePlus 7T Screen Protectors in 2022

The OnePlus 7T is still a compelling phone for 2020. Of particular note is the 90Hz refresh rate display that, honestly, once you've experienced it first hand, you won't want to go back to anything slower. Given that, you'll want to protect your phone's display so you're never distracted by a pesky scratch or crack. We've rounded up the best OnePlus 7T best screen protectors designed exclusively for the OnePlus 7T.

Protect that 90Hz display

OnePlus opted not to go with a "waterfall" curved display that looks cool, but it also makes applying a screen protector a bit of a nightmare. There are still slight curves around the edge but both film tempered glass screen protectors will be able to protect the entire display, which is great.

Our top pick is the Mr.Shield three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. This kit includes everything you need for a clean installation.

For fans of film screen protectors, you can choose between six-packs from either Dmax Armor and Supershieldz, with Dmax Armor's protectors offering a matte finish that helps cut down on screen glare if that's an issue you find you're often faced with.

If you just need a single screen protector, the Alinsea Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a super affordable option.