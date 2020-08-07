OnePlus rolled out a new stable OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro phones earlier this week, adding OnePlus Buds support, new clock styles, and a few other new features. The company has now started pushing new OxygenOS Open Beta builds to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series phones.

Unlike the previous OxygenOS Open Beta builds for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series, the latest build doesn't bring many new features. The only addition is the new user assistance feature, which is claimed to "help users master usage skills quickly." You can access the feature by heading over to Settings > OnePlus Tips&Help.

While the update doesn't add too many new features, it does come with several bug fixes. Additionally, the update improves the stability of Wi-Fi transfers and optimizes categorization in the Messages app for Indian users. The main highlight, however, is the latest August 2020 Android security patch.

Here's the full changelog:

System Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly(Route: Settings>OnePlus Tips&Help)

Fixed the abnormal error occured in Lockbox

Fixed the auto-start issue with QXDM logs after reboot

Optimized user experience with long screenshot in some scenarios

Updated Android security patch to 2020.08 Messages Optimized the categorization, messages of the same contact now merged in one card（India only） File Manager Fixed the issue that File Manager did not display some downloaded documents of apps Network Improved the stability of Wi-Fi transfers

The new Open Beta builds are now rolling out to users running the latest Open Beta. The new user assistance feature and other improvements included in the build will likely make their way to the next stable OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series.