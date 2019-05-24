OnePlus 7 Pro users are reporting 'ghost touch' issues with the display

The OnePlus 7 Pro launched earlier this week to much appraise around its QHD+ 90Hz display, monster internal specifications, and relatively competitive price point. Its launch isn't without issue, however, as it appears some OnePlus 7 Pro devices are suffering from 'ghost touches' that results in intermittent random touch events take place at the top of the screen without user input.

Multiple users are reporting that sometimes, when within an app or typing on the keyboard, the phone will tap something at the very top of the screen. Sometimes it's only for a second, other times for a good few minutes. The issue appears to be random and intermittent, and the problem sometimes renders either the top left or top right of the display unresponsive to touch until the screen is turned off and on again.

It appears the issue is worse on some devices than others, with many reports citing the CPU-Z app as a great way to test your phone to see if it is suffering from ghost touch problems. For reasons unknown, the CPU-Z app triggers ghost touches much more frequently, leading some to believe this is a software issue that can be fixed with a software update.