Microsoft is on a tear when it comes to updating the look and feel of their applications. The beta version of OneNote for Android is the latest app to see these changes, including a new icon and a new notebook experience. The application now also supports images inside of Sticky Notes.

The lastest @msonenote Android Beta has a litany of exciting updates. 1. The beautiful new OneNote icon 2. A revamped & modern notebook experience with ability to reorder pages 3. Images in Sticky Notes that make those quick notes shine Please update from Store now! @OneNoteC pic.twitter.com/4bqjC99M0B

Microsoft's new OneNote icon meets the modern design language of the other Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, Your Phone, and Outlook. The new notebook experience allows you to reorder pages and fits in with the modern design of Microsoft's recently updated applications. Additionally, users can now add images inside of Sticky Notes saved to OneNote.

To get the latest update, make sure you've signed up to OneNote's beta program and refresh for updates in the Google Play Store.

