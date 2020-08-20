Smartphones are pretty amazing. Every year they get better displays, faster performance, more capable cameras, and so on. The advancements that companies make on an annual basis is pretty impressive when you step back and think about it, but regardless of all these improvements, there's always one area that tends to degrade with time — battery life.

Batteries have gotten bigger and more efficient over the years, but the fact remains that their longevity naturally decreases the more you use them. Draining a battery and recharging it over and over takes a toll on its endurance, especially after you've owned a phone for over a year.

Some owners of the Galaxy Note 10 recently started talking about how their batteries are doing now that it's been about a year since the handset was released, with the conversation going as follows:

What about you? One year later, how's your Galaxy Note 10 battery holding up?

