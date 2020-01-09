There are a lot of boxes you can put on your porch or at the end of your driveway to keep deliveries safe. It's not a hard concept to figure out; we've all been doing it for years with a simple mailbox. But having a larger version that can be locked isn't quite as simple. It looks like Yale's new Smart Delivery Box has the simple part all figured out.

No codes to mess with or any special delivery instructions are needed. It's auto-magic.

Yes, UPS and FedEx and other delivery services can use codes and unlock boxes or scan bar codes or even unlock your house or garage to drop off a package. But what Yale is doing is so much simpler — you pair it with an outdoor camera and unlock it manually (not so simple), or you set it so it is unlocked until it has been opened once.

You can always unlock it through an app (of course there is an app for everything), but setting it up so the UPS driver can open the lid, put in my package, and when the lid is shut it locks until I unlock it is pretty genius. And as someone who does most shopping online and has had a package stolen from my porch, I think a simple solution that needs no installation is just what I need.