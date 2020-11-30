One of Amazon's new Cyber Monday deals this morning is the Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 smart air fryer on sale for $194.99. Before this deal, the air fryer was selling for $300 and its previous low was just $280. The Ninja dropping $195 is an all-new low price. This price is so good it's actually less expensive than the lesser model, the DT201.

The Ninja Foodi air fryer does so much more than a traditional full-size convection oven. The air fryer actually has up to 10 times the convection power. With a 90-second oven and preheat time, it actually ends up cooking up to 30% faster than a traditional oven as well. Air frying can also be very healthy, too. It uses 75% less fat than traditional deep fryers.

The Foodi is a 10-in-1 appliance with 1800 watts of power, too. It can do a whole bunch of stuff. It can air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat, and cook pizza all in one. The air fryer is also very easy to use. The smart cook system lets you go from rare to well done with the touch of a button. The integrated food smart thermometer means there's no guesswork. You'll know exactly how it's cooked and when it reaches the perfect temp.

You can fit multiple things worth cooking inside the Foodi. It has two levels and doesn't require any rotating since it cooks from all directions. You can cook a five-pound chicken and a sheet of veggies in there at the same time. Cook two pizzas or take out the levels and cook a full turkey.

Check out the ongoing Cyber Monday sales for more kitchen appliances and more ways to improve your home and your kitchen while also saving a whole bunch of moolah.