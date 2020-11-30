The 1TB Rocket M.2 SSD is now available for just $150 at Amazon , a full 53% discount on its regular retail price of $320. The deal brings the 1TB Rocket down to the same price as regular SSDs, making this one of the best Cyber Monday deals around.

Sabrent is one of the best SSD manufacturers right now, and its Rocket series sets the standard for PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 SSDs. An internal SSD is great as a game drive in your gaming rig or in your PlayStation 5 — particularly one that's as fast as the Rocket.

As the name suggests, the Sabrent Rocket is one of the fastest SSDs you'll find in the market today. The PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD has sequential reads of 5,000MB/s and writes of 4,000MB/s, has a five-year warranty, and is a true standout product. If you need an SSD that will last the next decade, this is the one to get.

If you're still using a regular hard drive, now is the time to make the switch to an SSD. A regular hard drive relies on a platter system to retrieve information, and regardless of whatever brand you go with, the drive will hit a threshold at 150MB/s for transfers. An SSD, meanwhile, uses flash memory to store information, and is several magnitudes faster.

The 1TB Rocket M.2 SSD, for instance, goes up to an insane 5,000MB/s for sequential reads and 4,000MB/s for writes. The sheer level of performance on offer here makes the SSD an automatic recommendation, and the fact that it is based on the newer PCIe Gen 4.0 standard means you can use it hassle-free for the next decade.

The 1TB Rocket hits the sweet spot at just $150, and if you're looking for more storage, the 2TB Rocket SSD is down to $240. If you're looking for an SSD to pick up during Cyber Monday, now is the time to act.