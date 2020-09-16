Facebook will soon allow you to cast your Oculus headset to a browser. In a blog post summarizing features announced at Facebook Connect, the company explains some of the improvements that are on the way for casting VR experiences.

Up until now, the Oculus Quest has only been able to cast to Chromecast devices and phones. In a few weeks, you'll be able to visit oculus.com/casting and cast your VR headset to either Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. Facebook did not specify an exact date for the feature to roll out.

Facebook is also adding a "Record" button when you're casting. Recordings will show up on your phone's camera roll.

Lastly, Facebook is adding a Spectator Mode to casting next year. The feature will allow viewers to control the camera while watching someone who is casting to the Oculus mobile app. The feature will let you move independently to the person casting, including panning and zooming.

The new features should greatly expand the casting experience for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2.