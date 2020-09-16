What you need to know
- Facebook is adding new functionality to casting for the Oculus Quest.
- You will soon be able to cast the headset to a web browser.
- Facebook is adding a Spectator Mode for casting.
Facebook will soon allow you to cast your Oculus headset to a browser. In a blog post summarizing features announced at Facebook Connect, the company explains some of the improvements that are on the way for casting VR experiences.
Up until now, the Oculus Quest has only been able to cast to Chromecast devices and phones. In a few weeks, you'll be able to visit oculus.com/casting and cast your VR headset to either Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. Facebook did not specify an exact date for the feature to roll out.
Facebook is also adding a "Record" button when you're casting. Recordings will show up on your phone's camera roll.
Lastly, Facebook is adding a Spectator Mode to casting next year. The feature will allow viewers to control the camera while watching someone who is casting to the Oculus mobile app. The feature will let you move independently to the person casting, including panning and zooming.
The new features should greatly expand the casting experience for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2.
Preorder now
Oculus Quest 2
Grab one while it's hot!
If the Oculus Quest 2 is anything like the original Oculus Quest, it's going to be hard to find. Facebook has improved seemingly everything with the second-generation Oculus Quest, making this the VR console to get.
Oculus Quest 2: Everything You Need to Know!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Want an Oculus Quest 2? Here's where to buy one!
The Oculus Quest 2 was announced at Facebook Connect 2020. Here's how to preorder the hottest new wireless VR system around!
Are you going to download the One UI 3.0 beta for your Galaxy phone?
One UI 3.0 looks to be a big upgrade for Galaxy phones. Do you plan on joining the public beta once it's available?
AT&T plans to roll out cheaper, ad-supported phone plans starting next year
AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey has revealed that the carrier is planning to offer wireless phone plans subsidized by ads as soon as next year.
Echo VR is now available on the Oculus Quest
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!su