The Oculus Quest 2 may have just been announced, but it looks like it's already beginning to sell out. This, according to shipping dates on the official Oculus website, which show new orders shipping sometime around November 3. That's 3 weeks backordered from the original release date of October 13. Facebook's Oculus website is showing similar shipping dates for several different countries, so it appears the central stock is quickly being depleted.

At this time, it appears that Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are all still expecting to ship preordered Oculus Quest 2 units on the original October 13 date. If you're looking to get an Oculus Quest 2 as soon as it comes out, one of these retailers looks to be your best way to preorder the Oculus Quest 2. Seeing Facebook utilize later shipping dates rather than shutting down preorders is a good sign, as it shows that they've got a better handle on the stock this time around.

The original Oculus Quest was notoriously out of stock everywhere for the longest time. It wasn't until late Spring or early Summer 2020 when Facebook began allowing people to order units that were scheduled to ship several weeks out from the initial order. Preorders of all next-generation systems have been a mess this year, likely owing in part to COVID-19 and its effects on supply chains and manufacturing.

The Oculus Quest 2 represents a huge step for Facebook, as it's significantly more powerful than its predecessor in every way. It not only features a processor that's three generations newer than the one in the original Oculus Quest, but it also features a 50% higher resolution display, a redesigned head strap, lighter overall design, and controllers with new haptic feedback engines inside.