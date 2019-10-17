It's been a pretty well-known secret that a new NVIDIA Shield is on the way, thanks to some code diving and a trip or two through the FCC and Bluetooth and Wifi regulatory organizations.

But someone apparently has hit the wrong button on Amazon, and the new NVIDIA Shield TV Pro has been splayed out before us in all its glory. (It was spotted earlier by @androidtv_rumors on Twitter.)

The big upgrade that most folks will care about probably is the inclusion of Dolby Vision, which is generally considered to be the better of the HDR standards. But it's also proprietary and must be licensed, which is why we haven't seen it on as many devices as you might think.