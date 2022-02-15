NVIDIA Shield TV on StandSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • NVIDIA is releasing a new update to its Shield TV devices.
  • The update addresses storage problems and playback issues introduced alongside the Android 11 update.
  • The 9.0.1 update should roll out over "the next few days."

One of the best streaming devices has been marred with a buggy Android 11 update, but it seems NVIDIA is finally ready to address the problems thanks to a new update that's rolling out to its Shield TV devices now.

NVIDIA states that Shield Experience 9.0.1 is rolling out to address issues that were introduced when the company pushed Android 11 to its Shield TV devices in January. This includes playback problems as well as issues with storage permissions and PLEX Media servers.

While NVIDIA previously released hotfixes to address the problems, those required a bit more effort and were not Google certified. They also have some limitations, such as the inability to roll back from the HotFix or download/update Disney+ from the Play Store.

Fortunately, this official update should do the trick, as per the changelog provided on the NVIDIA blog. These are the most notable fixes included in the update:

  • Resolves PLEX Media Server issue
  • Fixes storage permissions on media player, file browser, and emulator apps
  • Fixes stutter when playing interlaced content

The update also includes fixes to YouTube TV, restores access to Kodi system files, and plenty of other bug fixes related to audio, accessories, and more. SHIELD Experience Upgrade v9.0.1 (33.1.0.283) is arriving now on Shield TV devices and will roll out over the "next few days." With any luck, Shield TV devices should be back to normal with this update.

Android TV

NVIDIA Shield TV (2019)

NVIDIA Shield TV

Still one of the best

If you're looking for an exceptional Android TV experience, the NVIDIA Shield TV is one of the best. It features an NVIDIA processor, enabling excellent performance, 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos, and great software support.

