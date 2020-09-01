The NVIDIA Shield TV just got its 25th update over the course of five years. Let that sink in — it's like the phone you bought in early 2015 still seeing significant updates and new features. It's also something you never expected to see in the world of Android, let alone with the Android TV platform.

NVIDIA uses its own chip for the Shield, but that's not why updates are important to the company.

You might be wondering why NVIDIA does this. Building, testing, and sending out an update to all devices is not cheap. Yet, NVIDIA does it over and over again for a sub-$200 device. It's because NVIDIA is a gaming hardware company and the Shield TV is a vehicle for NVIDIA's gaming platforms.

We want to think that NVIDIA does it because they care about the customer, and there are surely plenty of people in the company who do care. But at the corporate level where the dollar is the king, everything comes down to the bottom line, and the profit comes from more than just the device's selling price.

NVIDIA has it a little easier than some other companies who make Android devices because it uses in-house hardware for the processor and graphics. That means it has control over how the firmware that is embedded in those parts is developed, and it doesn't have to depend on any other company to do it for them. While that makes the cost of pumping out 25 updates a little easier to swallow, it's not the whole story.

NVIDIA is, first and foremost, a gaming company.

NVIDIA built its reputation as a gaming company. In recent years it has branched out into things like smart cars and AI/robotics, but NVIDIA got where it is today because the company makes very good PC graphics cards that have a hefty profit margin. PC video cards are like religious symbols to gamers, and the competition is fierce. Any company developing hardware with a faithful following that expects the best needs to have a trick or two up its sleeve.