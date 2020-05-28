NVIDIA is back with another weekly update to its GeForce Now catalog and it's an absolute humdinger. 26 titles are joining the mix with this latest update, including brand new games like Maneater and Saint's Row The Third Remastered. As good as these are, there are a couple of bigger tales in this weeks update.

First, The Long Dark makes a return, in conjunction with NVIDIA's new opt-in feature for game developers. Raphael van Lierop, founder and CEO at Hinterland, made a statement saying:

"The GeForce NOW opt-in agreement gives creators control over when and where our games are available, so we can ensure a positive experience for all our players. Streaming is a great opportunity for those with low-spec or incompatible devices, and GeForce NOW makes it easy for a new audience of players to experience The Long Dark. Accessibility is important to us and I applaud NVIDIA for taking this step towards recognizing that developers must control their own content."

And then there's the small matter of Ubisoft and eight of the studio's biggest titles hitting GeForce Now this week by way of the connection to the Epic Games Store. So, you have to have bought the games through Epic, not Steam or Ubisoft, but if that's you, you'll be able to play Rainbow Six Siege on your phone.

Here's your full list of 26 for this week:

Maneater

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg

Assassin's Creed Origins (Epic Games Store)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Epic)

Assassin's Creed III Remastered (Epic)

Clustertruck

Deadside

Epistory - Typing Chronicles

Expeditions: Viking

Far Cry: New Dawn (Epic)

For Honor (Epic)

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Kholat

Kona

Monster Train

Oriental Empires

Path Of Wuxia

Space Rangers HD: A War Apart

The Crew 2 (Epic)

The Long Dark

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Epic)

Train Fever

Watch Dogs 2 (Epic)

X-Morph: Defense

Zombie Army Trilogy

After much negativity surrounding GeForce Now after its full launch and developers pulling their titles out left and right, it's awesome news that NVIDIA has taken the right kind of action and now we're starting to see some serious support for the service.

Play all of this and more on your Android device by grabbing the GeForce Now application from the Google Play Store.