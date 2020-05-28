What you need to know
- NVIDIA GeForce Now is a streaming service that allows PC players to stream games they own on various devices.
- 26 new games are making their way to the service in the latest update.
- The Long Dark returns while some of Ubisoft's biggest titles on the Epic Games Store are joining the party
NVIDIA is back with another weekly update to its GeForce Now catalog and it's an absolute humdinger. 26 titles are joining the mix with this latest update, including brand new games like Maneater and Saint's Row The Third Remastered. As good as these are, there are a couple of bigger tales in this weeks update.
First, The Long Dark makes a return, in conjunction with NVIDIA's new opt-in feature for game developers. Raphael van Lierop, founder and CEO at Hinterland, made a statement saying:
"The GeForce NOW opt-in agreement gives creators control over when and where our games are available, so we can ensure a positive experience for all our players. Streaming is a great opportunity for those with low-spec or incompatible devices, and GeForce NOW makes it easy for a new audience of players to experience The Long Dark. Accessibility is important to us and I applaud NVIDIA for taking this step towards recognizing that developers must control their own content."
And then there's the small matter of Ubisoft and eight of the studio's biggest titles hitting GeForce Now this week by way of the connection to the Epic Games Store. So, you have to have bought the games through Epic, not Steam or Ubisoft, but if that's you, you'll be able to play Rainbow Six Siege on your phone.
Here's your full list of 26 for this week:
- Maneater
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg
- Assassin's Creed Origins (Epic Games Store)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Epic)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered (Epic)
- Clustertruck
- Deadside
- Epistory - Typing Chronicles
- Expeditions: Viking
- Far Cry: New Dawn (Epic)
- For Honor (Epic)
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Kholat
- Kona
- Monster Train
- Oriental Empires
- Path Of Wuxia
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- The Crew 2 (Epic)
- The Long Dark
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Epic)
- Train Fever
- Watch Dogs 2 (Epic)
- X-Morph: Defense
- Zombie Army Trilogy
After much negativity surrounding GeForce Now after its full launch and developers pulling their titles out left and right, it's awesome news that NVIDIA has taken the right kind of action and now we're starting to see some serious support for the service.
Play all of this and more on your Android device by grabbing the GeForce Now application from the Google Play Store.
GeForce Now
NVIDIA's cloud game streaming service is one of the best available today, delivering lag-free gaming at 1080p/60fps. The fact that you can access NVIDIA's servers for free makes it an easy sell, and the $4.99 plan makes it an immediately enticing option for seasoned gamers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Galaxy Note 20 could be Samsung’s first phone to come with a 5nm chipset
A new report claims Samsung will start mass production of its first 5nm Exynos chipset in August. The chipset could power the company's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series phones.
What keyboard app are you using in 2020?
Keyboard apps can be a great way to personalize your Android phone. What one are you using in 2020 and why?
More people should be looking to ditch their unlimited data plan
Unlimited data plans are simple, but they don't serve everyone well — a lot of us would be better off paying less for a limited plan.
No need for controllers with these awesome Oculus Quest games
The Oculus Quest can now track your hands as well as controllers, but what are you supposed to do with that? We've got the answers you're looking for.