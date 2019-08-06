There has been a lot of news about the NVIDIA Shield TV lately. First, we found out that NVIDIA is working on an updated version of the Android TV box, and then it dropped the Android Pie update at the end of July.

Now, thanks to the guys over at XDA-Developers and their keen eye while digging through the code, we've learned NVIDIA has another Shield device in the works. We've already covered that NVIDIA has a new Shield device with the codename "mdarcy", but the new code makes reference to another device, this one codenamed "sif".

According to the code, "sif" will not feature a TV Tuner or USB support, meaning we could be looking at a new Shield TV form factor. The code does make references to "sif" including SD card support, though. To further back up that "sif" will be a new form factor, we have the FCC listing which shows off two different label designs, one of which is made for a much smaller device.