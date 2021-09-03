Nubia is set to launch its next flagship gaming phone at an event in China next week. Ahead of the launch event, the company posted a few new teasers highlighting some of the key features of the upcoming RedMagic 6S Pro. The phone will be Nubia's answer to the ASUS ROG Phone 5S, which is one of the best Android phones for gamers.

Official teasers posted by Nubia on its Weibo page reveal the RedMagic 6S Pro will feature an RGB cooling fan with 200% higher performance than its predecessor. It will also support identical 120W wired charging speeds as the Chinese variant of the RedMagic 6 Pro.