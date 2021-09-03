Redmagic 6 Pro HeroSource: Jerry Hildenbrand / Android Central

  • Nubia has teased its upcoming RedMagic 6S Pro gaming phone.
  • The phone will come with an RGB cooling fan and support for 120W wired charging.
  • The RedMagic 6S Pro is set to be unveiled on September 6.

Nubia is set to launch its next flagship gaming phone at an event in China next week. Ahead of the launch event, the company posted a few new teasers highlighting some of the key features of the upcoming RedMagic 6S Pro. The phone will be Nubia's answer to the ASUS ROG Phone 5S, which is one of the best Android phones for gamers.

Official teasers posted by Nubia on its Weibo page reveal the RedMagic 6S Pro will feature an RGB cooling fan with 200% higher performance than its predecessor. It will also support identical 120W wired charging speeds as the Chinese variant of the RedMagic 6 Pro.

As per the phone's TENAA listing, the RedMagic 6S Pro isn't going to be a huge upgrade over the RedMagic 6 Pro. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ chipset, which offers slightly improved performance over the Snapdragon 888. As confirmed by official teasers earlier this week, the phone's display will tout an impressive 720Hz touch sampling rate and a response time of just 7.4ms for an ultra-smooth gaming experience.

The rest of its key specs are expected to be fairly similar to the RedMagic 6 Pro. The phone will have a 6.8-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It will have a triple-lens camera system on the back with a 64MP main sensor. As for selfies, the RedMagic 6S Pro is tipped to include an 8MP sensor on the front. On the software side of things, the gaming phone could ship with Android 11-based RedMagic UI out of the box.

