What you need to know
- The RedMagic 6S Pro is Nubia's latest flagship gaming phone.
- It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ chipset and features an AMOLED display with a 720Hz touch sampling rate.
- The RedMagic 6S Pro will go on sale globally from September 27 for a starting price of $599.
ZTE's Nubia sub-brand has announced a feature-packed new gaming phone to take the fight to ASUS' ROG Phone 5S series.
The new RedMagic 6S Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ processor, which promises slightly faster performance compared to the Snapdragon 888 chip that powers nearly all the best Android phones of 2021. Along with a new chipset, the RedMagic 6S Pro also brings Nubia's ICE 7.0 cooling system with "Phase Change Materials (PCM." There's an active cooling fan too, with four RGB LEDs.
Nubia's latest gaming phone comes with a similar 6.8-inch 165Hz AMOLED display as the RedMagic 6 Pro, but the touch sampling rate has been upgraded to 720Hz. The shoulder triggers on the back of the phone also run at a higher 450Hz touch sampling rate and tout a response time of just 2.2ms.
The rest of the phone's specs are pretty much identical to its predecessor. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8MP camera on the front. Keeping the lights on is a 5,050mAh battery with support for 66W charging speeds. Disappointingly, the phone will ship with just a 30W charger in the box. The Chinese version of the phone, on the other hand, features a smaller 4,500mAh battery with 120W charging.
The RedMagic 6S Pro is set to go on sale in North America, Europe, and a few other markets from September 27. It is priced at $599/€599/£519 for the 12GB/128GB version and $699/€699/£609 for the 16GB/256GB version in Cyborg Black. The transparent version featuring 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for $729/€729/£629.
These are the best apps for your Android device — period
It can be difficult to find the "right" app when surfing the Play Store simply due to the sheer number of options available. Regardless of what type of app you're looking for, there's an app that can help make your life easier.
These are the best games available on the Oculus Quest 2
Oculus Quest 2 games are enhanced with the latest graphics and let you enjoy VR experiences untethered. But Oculus Store games can get expensive, so you don't want to waste your money. Here are the best games available in your favorite genres.
Review: Stuffcool Centurion is the best 100W USB PD charger for India
Stuffcool is a brand that makes chargers designed for India, and the Centurion is a new offering that has 100W USB PD fast charging along with the convenience of four charging ports.
Here are the best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2021
If you decided to splurge on Samsung's latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you'd want some great accessories to pair with it. After all, if you're going to go big, you might as well go all the way with more than just a protective case. Here are some of our favorite accessories for the Z Fold 3.