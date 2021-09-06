ZTE's Nubia sub-brand has announced a feature-packed new gaming phone to take the fight to ASUS' ROG Phone 5S series.

The new RedMagic 6S Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ processor, which promises slightly faster performance compared to the Snapdragon 888 chip that powers nearly all the best Android phones of 2021. Along with a new chipset, the RedMagic 6S Pro also brings Nubia's ICE 7.0 cooling system with "Phase Change Materials (PCM." There's an active cooling fan too, with four RGB LEDs.

Nubia's latest gaming phone comes with a similar 6.8-inch 165Hz AMOLED display as the RedMagic 6 Pro, but the touch sampling rate has been upgraded to 720Hz. The shoulder triggers on the back of the phone also run at a higher 450Hz touch sampling rate and tout a response time of just 2.2ms.