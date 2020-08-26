What you need to know
- Nubia's RedMagic 5S gaming smartphone is now available to pre-order globally.
- The phone features a 144Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 865 chipset.
- It has been priced at $579 in the U.S. for the 8GB/128GB version and $649 for the 12GB/256GB version.
Nubia's RedMagic 5S gaming phone, which was launched in China last month, is now available to pre-order in the U.S. and Canada.
You will have to shell out $579 for the 8GB/128GB version of the phone, while the 12GB/256GB version is priced at $649. Both versions are expected to begin shipping on September 2. Apart from North America, pre-orders for the RedMagic 5S are now open in Australia, Europe, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE, and the UK.
While it isn't a big upgrade over the RedMagic 5G that Nubia introduced earlier this year, the RedMagic 5S offers fantastic value. You get a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a class-leading 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the gaming phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with a silver-plated heatsink for effective cooling.
Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone also has a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging, shoulder trigger buttons that boast a 320Hz touch response rate, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Nubia Red Magic 5S
With a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and 55W fast charging, the Nubia RedMagic 5S is among the most impressive gaming phones on the market right now. It also has built-in shoulder trigger buttons and fast UFS 3.1 storage.
