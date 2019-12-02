Wear OS isn't as popular as it used to be, but Fossil's still fighting the good fight, putting its timeless design prowess into a gorgeous watch that actually looks like a watch. The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is absolutely stunning, and if you ask me it's one of the best-looking smartwatches on the market. You can get it with either a leather or stainless steel band, and either option works great for both casual and formal wear. In the last few hours of Cyber Monday, you can grab it for just $205, down from its usual $295 going rate.

You get a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, and 8GB of storage — that's double what you'll find on most Wear OS watches, which means more room for local music and apps. The always-on display is a fantastic perk, and it's even enabled by default — and with three different battery modes, you can pull off all-day battery without much trouble. Built-in NFC means you can use the Fossil Gen 5 for mobile payments using Google Pay, and the speaker and microphone combo let you use Google Assistant and even take phone calls directly on the watch. Best of all? The watch is incredibly speedy — so fast that our own Joe Maring called it "the best performance I've ever experienced on a Wear OS watch." Suffice it to say, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is one of the very best smartwatches you can buy for your Android phone. Right now, you can grab it for 31% off at just $205, but you'll need to act fast to scoop up that discount!