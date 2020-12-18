When CD Projekt Red originally announced that it would be allowing full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 until Dec. 21, 2020, it didn't specify how each respective platform and retailer would be handling it. Since then, platforms like Sony and Microsoft have announced that it would be honoring full refunds, while Sony delisted it from its store entirely.

Now, we're starting to hear how physical, third-party retailers will be handling the situation. Best Buy announced on its forums Friday that it'll be making an exception to its return policy for physical copies of Cyberpunk 2077 until Dec. 21. This'll apply to the PS4 and Xbox One versions, the two Collector's Editions, and Xbox One Digital.

"Normally, Best Buy is unable to offer returns of opened game software per our Return & Exchange Promise here," a representative from Best Buy corporate wrote. "However, after some deliberation, and seeing that the vendor will be allowing returns through 12/21/2020, Best Buy will also be allowing returns for select opened Cyberpunk 2077 SKU's through December 21, 2020."

They did note, however, that it'll be returning to its typical return policy after that date. Additionally, they said that if you want to return a Collector's Edition, you need to return each of the pieces. If you had a Steelbook version, you'll need to return the Steelbook casing, otherwise the price will be deducted from your return.

While our reviewer praised the game in his Cyberpunk 2077 review, the game has been riddled with bugs and performance issues. While it's playable on PC and next-gen consoles, it suffers greatly on the Xbox One and PS4 (although fares slightly better on the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro). If you have a digital copy of the game you want to return, you can request a refund on Xbox and PlayStation. In the meantime, CD Projekt Red is hunkering down on some hotfixes and other major updates over the next few months.

If you want to get your cyberpunk fix right now, there are plenty of sci-fi PC games you can play when you can't play Cyberpunk 2077.