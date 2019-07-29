When HMD Global introduced the Nokia 9 PureView at Mobile World Congress earlier this year, it drew a lot of attention for being the world's first smartphone with five cameras at the back. However, as noted by Daniel in his review of the phone, HMD couldn't get the cameras to work in conjunction, making the device less-than-ideal. According to a new report by NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global's is said to be working on a new model that doesn't suffer from the same shortcomings.

The report claims the upcoming flagship phone, dubbed Nokia 9.1 PureView, will debut sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. While the smartphone was previously expected to be launched towards the end of the third quarter, the Finnish company doesn't want to hurry this time and has asked the development team to work on resolving all camera-related issues.

The Nokia 9.1 PureView is said to feature much better cameras this time around, thanks to a better processor and improvements to the software algorithm. While the report confirms the upcoming flagship will have camera technology from Light, it does not specify if the company will use newer sensors.

Unlike the Nokia 9 PureView, which runs on last year's Snapdragon 845 chipset, the Nokia 9.1 PureView will have the newer Snapdragon 855 inside. Apart from upgraded internals, the phone is said to feature a more impressive design with a hole punch for the selfie camera, similar to the mid-range Nokia X71. It will also be HMD Global's first smartphone to have 5G connectivity and will launch with Android Q out of the box.

