HMD Global finally launched its flagship Nokia 9 PureView in the Indian market. The Nokia 9 PureView has been priced at ₹49,999 ($730) in the country, making it more expensive than the base variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro and only marginally more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy S10e. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs on Qualcomm's latest 7nm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, and the Galaxy S10e is powered by Samsung's 8nm Exynos 9820 processor. Consumers in India will be able to purchase the Nokia flagship smartphone from Flipkart as well as Nokia.com/phones starting today. It will be available at major offline retail stores across the country July 17 onwards.

HMD Global has announced that customers purchasing the Nokia 9 PureView will enjoy an exclusive premium concierge experience for the first 30 days through Nokia Mobile Care. The experience will include exclusive support desk with access to a top-tier customer support team as well as specialists who will help Nokia 9 PureView owners get the most out of their new phone. Customers purchasing the flagship smartphone using HDFC bank credit and debit cards at offline stores will receive a 10% cashback on both EMI and regular transactions. If you purchase the Nokia 9 PureView on Nokia's site, you will receive a gift card of ₹5,000 ($73) along with free Nokia 705 Earbuds worth ₹9,999 ($146).

Nokia 9 PureView's main selling point is undoubtedly its five camera array featuring ZEISS optics. The phone uses two RGB 12MP resolution sensor coupled with three monochrome 12MP sensors. Together, HMD Global claims the five-camera array can gather up to 10 times more light compared to a single sensor of the same type. The Nokia 9 PureView also sports a 5.99-inch pOLED display with Quad HD resolution and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the now outdated Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, clubbed with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone also offers a 20MP selfie camera, an In-display fingerprint scanner, IP67 dust and water resistance, as well as a 3320mAh battery with wireless charging support. Nokia 9 PureView ships with the Android 9.0 Pie OS out of the box and is guaranteed to receive two major OS updates and three years of monthly security patches.

