HMD Global today announced that it has started rolling out Android 10 for the Nokia 6.2. As you would expect, the update brings all the new functionalities and features that Android 10 has to offer.

Nokia 6.2 just got upgraded to Android 10! Step up to more with many brand-new functionalities and fun features! 😍Check here for more details and the availability in different countries 👉https://t.co/mMDpCF5IEh #Android10 #Nokia6dot2 @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/2GrUqBWhwV — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 28, 2020

The update arrives as V2.290 and weighs in at around 1.5GB in size. According to the official changelog, the key highlights of the update include Smart Reply with recommended actions, gesture navigation, a new system-wide dark mode, enhanced privacy and location controls, as well as the April 2020 Android security patch.

As per a post on the Nokia Community forums, the update is being rolled out in waves. The update will hit Nokia 6.2 users in the following countries in the first wave:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Cambodia

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Iceland

India

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Libya

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Mongolia

Morocco

Nepal

Netherlands

Norway

Oman

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Tunisia

UAE

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Yemen

HMD Global expects to finish rolling out the update for users in the above markets by May 3. If you live in any of the above countries and own a Nokia 6.2, you can check for the update manually by heading to Settings > About Phone > System updates. Unfortunately, however, it looks like Nokia 6.2 users in the U.S. will have to wait longer to receive the Android 10 update.