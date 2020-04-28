Nokia 6.2Source: Android Central

What you need to know

  • HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.2.
  • The update comes with several Android 10 goodies and the April 2020 security patch.
  • In the first wave, the update will be rolled out to Nokia 6.2 units in 43 countries by May 3.

HMD Global today announced that it has started rolling out Android 10 for the Nokia 6.2. As you would expect, the update brings all the new functionalities and features that Android 10 has to offer.

The update arrives as V2.290 and weighs in at around 1.5GB in size. According to the official changelog, the key highlights of the update include Smart Reply with recommended actions, gesture navigation, a new system-wide dark mode, enhanced privacy and location controls, as well as the April 2020 Android security patch.

Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49%

As per a post on the Nokia Community forums, the update is being rolled out in waves. The update will hit Nokia 6.2 users in the following countries in the first wave:

  • Armenia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Cambodia
  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Georgia
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kuwait
  • Laos
  • Latvia
  • Lebanon
  • Libya
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malaysia
  • Mongolia
  • Morocco
  • Nepal
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Tunisia
  • UAE
  • Ukraine
  • Uzbekistan
  • Yemen

HMD Global expects to finish rolling out the update for users in the above markets by May 3. If you live in any of the above countries and own a Nokia 6.2, you can check for the update manually by heading to Settings > About Phone > System updates. Unfortunately, however, it looks like Nokia 6.2 users in the U.S. will have to wait longer to receive the Android 10 update.

Nokia 7.2

The Nokia 7.2 is a good buy if you like clean software and want a phone that has great build quality. It may not be the most desirable mid-range phone around, but the Android One Nokia 7.2 does feature an impressive display and offers long-lasting battery life.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.