For anyone who hasn't grabbed No Man's Sky yet but is interested in the new Beyond update, there's great news. A new physical listing for No Man's Sky: Beyond for PlayStation 4 is now available for preorder on Amazon. It's $30 and is currently set to release on September 10. It also comes with new packaging that indicates the PlayStation VR support.

Quite frankly, the best thing about this is the price not bouncing around anymore. Prior to this release, the price had ranged from around $15 to upwards of $40 depending on the exact day you checked Amazon. At least now, there's a dependable price.

No Man's Sky: Beyond brings full PlayStation VR support, allowing players to enjoy the soaring hights in VR and play alongside their friends, even if their friends aren't using VR. This free update also adds the ability to ride different creatures and use them as mounts, as well as a fully-functional logic system. For anyone who already has No Man's Sky, the update is out and available to download right now.