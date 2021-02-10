BioWare warmed many hearts when it confirmed back in November 2020 that Mass Effect was coming back. A new game is being developed, with a teaser trailer released that features many classic callbacks and interesting hints as to just where this series could be going in the future.
BioWare has a long pedigree, having developed some of the most acclaimed RPGs in all of gaming, meaning this could be one of the best PS5 games available when it eventually arrives. Here's everything you need to know about the next Mass Effect game.
What is the next Mass Effect?
The next Mass Effect game is currently untitled but will be the next mainline entry in the Mass Effect franchise. While there were rumors and reports for years following the release of Mass Effect: Andromeda, BioWare officially confirmed that a new game is in development on November 7, 2020 — or N7 Day.
This game is being developed by a "veteran team" at BioWare, with a teaser trailer being released during The Game Awards 2020.
While we wait for additional information, we'd recommend checking out the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition collection, which includes remasters of all three classic games: Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. Over 40 DLC packs are also included.
Next Mass Effect trailers
The first teaser trailer for the next Mass Effect game was released during the Game Awards 2020. You can check it out below:
Is the next Mass Effect set after Mass Effect: Andromeda?
We've got some strong hints that this game takes place well after the events of the original Mass Effect trilogy, with the teaser showing what appears to be dead or dormant Reapers as well as an older Liara. Given the logistics and time required for traveling from one galaxy to another, it's possible that this game is also set after the events of Mass Effect: Andromeda but this isn't guaranteed.
Is Commander Shepard in the next Mass Effect?
Right now, it's unclear if Commander Shepard will be included in this game. We're currently leaning towards no, especially if it takes place a long way into the future, meaning Shepard would've died of old age.
When is the next Mass Effect's release date?
Given how far out this game is, it's likely going to be a while before we learn more. BioWare is also working on a new Dragon Age game, which is similarly far out but is likely a bit closer than this title, having been revealed back at The Game Awards 2018 and being in development longer. Whenever this game does arrive, it's likely being aimed to release on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
