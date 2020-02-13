Newton Mail just can't catch a break, it seems. The award-winning app that's a favorite for many is shutting down once again following Essential's announcement that it could no longer support itself and is going under.

This would be the second time the CloudMagic-made app met an untimely demise. The company first closed its doors back in September of 2018 until it was miraculously acquired by Andy Rubin's Essential Products. The app found a new lease on life and could be found on the Play Store and the App Store once again in February of 2019.

And exactly one year later, parent company Essential has announced that users will have to part ways with their beloved app once again, with the server hamsters slated to stop their Sisyphean run on April 30, 2020.

Current Newton Mail users will have access to the service through April 30, 2020. To the Essential and Newton Mail communities, we offer our deepest thanks for your support and passion for our vision. You motivated us, kept us on our toes and made it all worthwhile.

So long, Newton. We'll miss you. And hello, Gmail!

