What you need to know Wyze Band will have Alexa built-in, 10-day battery life, and a 5 ATM water-resistance rating.

Wyze Scale measures 12 body metrics, including weight, body fat, and heart rate.

Wyze Band will be $24.99 and Wyze Scale is $19.99, launching publicly in April 2020.

Wyze is a company known for its low-cost smart home devices such as cameras, light bulbs, plugs, and more. Today, Wyze is announcing its foray into health tracking with the Wyze Band and Wyze Scale. Wyze Band looks much like your typical fitness band, only it has a few extra tricks others don't. It has the expected features like step and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notifications. However, the included microphone and AMOLED display team up for some unique interactions.