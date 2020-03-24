What you need to know
- Wyze Band will have Alexa built-in, 10-day battery life, and a 5 ATM water-resistance rating.
- Wyze Scale measures 12 body metrics, including weight, body fat, and heart rate.
- Wyze Band will be $24.99 and Wyze Scale is $19.99, launching publicly in April 2020.
Wyze is a company known for its low-cost smart home devices such as cameras, light bulbs, plugs, and more. Today, Wyze is announcing its foray into health tracking with the Wyze Band and Wyze Scale.
Wyze Band looks much like your typical fitness band, only it has a few extra tricks others don't. It has the expected features like step and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notifications. However, the included microphone and AMOLED display team up for some unique interactions.
Through the Wyze Band, you'll have direct control over other Wyze products like the Wyze Plug or Wyze Bulb. Not only can you control your other Wyze devices, but since the band has Alexa built-in, it opens up controls for so many other smart devices too. Through interactions with the microphone as well as the customizable AMOLED screen, you'll be able to control your smart home easily from your wrist.
Wyze Band will net you 5 ATM of water resistance — 50 meters up to 10 minutes — and up to 10-days of battery life under normal use. You can pick up the Wyze Band for $24.99 if you are part of the Early Access group on the Wyze app or the Wyze website. Otherwise, you can get it in April through Amazon.
Wyze Scale is a smart body composition analyzing scale that will allow you to track a multitude of metrics through the Wyze app on your phone. It's meant to give a more complete picture of your health by tracking things like your weight, body fat, lean body mass, heart rate, and eight other essential health points.
Within the Wyze app, you can see all the metrics that are tracked via the scale and also get some explanations as to what they mean. The app will also show you trends over time as to how your body is changing, as well as how your levels compare to others in your age and gender class. At launch, the information from the scale can sync with your Apple Health and Google Fit accounts, with Fitbit and Samsung Health to follow suit soon.
The Wyze Scale works for families as well, with the ability to automatically detect and track up to eight profiles, with an unlimited number of one-off measurements for those without profiles. After setting up the scale with the app, when you step on, the LED screen will display measurements, and the profile it will be synced to.
Like the Wyze Band, the Wyze Scale is launching for Early Access on March 24 and with a public launch slated for April 2020 priced at $19.99.
Sign up for a chance to review the OnePlus 8 before it launches
OnePlus has opened up applications for a chance to review the OnePlus 8 ahead of the launch. Applications are open to all and you'll even get to keep the phone as long as your review meets the requirements.
PlayStation download speeds in Europe could be slowed to preserve stability
Due to the vastly increased number of people staying at home and using online services, PlayStation is working with internet providers in Europe to make sure the internet stays stable. As a result, users may experience slower downloads than usual.
All the differences between the types of folding devices
Folding phones and PCs are only just started to gain steam, and we've already seen some interesting designs come out of major manufacturers. Whether they're using two screens or one, a vertical fold or horizontal, here are some of the biggest differences among them.
Keep your Galaxy S20 secure with a phone armband
Whether you're going for a run or simply want to be hands-free, a phone armband is an excellent way to protect your Galaxy S20. These are some of the best ones you can buy right now.