What you need to know
- Google is rolling out a new watchlist feature for searches revolving around movies and TV shows.
- The feature lets you bookmark movies to a search collection for faster access later.
- It's rolling out now on mobile devices both on the web and Google's Search app.
Google Search has always been good at suggesting collections for searches that lend themselves to bookmarking, and now it's adding a new category to that — a watchlist for movies. Some users who search for movies or TV shows via Google have discovered a new option in recent weeks, dubbed "watchlist".
Spotted by users on Reddit and other social media, when a search about a movie is performed, Google's knowledge panel for that movie will now populate with an add to Watchlist option in addition to all the regular info. If the user chooses to add to the Watchlist, the movie will be saved to a collection that is accessible in the Google Search app.
Users of Google Search may have noticed that the app already pops up intelligent collection suggestions for images that lend to that functionality like memes and fashion, so this new update seems like a natural extension to that functionality.
It also doesn't hurt that Google owns YouTube and Google Play Movies, and directly benefits from users opting to purchase movies through those services once they've saved them to the watchlist for later perusal.
Like with all Google service updates, this feature appears to be rolling out slowly and isn't available to everyone just yet. Have you received it? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
