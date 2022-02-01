Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

Hey, kids! Sony is buying Bungie, and the New York Times has snatched up Wordle. We won't be discussing either one of those acquisitions this week, but we WILL be talking about Blizzard developing a new survival game and Ubisoft shutting down Hyper Scape. Also, work is in progress on three new Star Wars games, and Rebecca helps us catch up on the latest news and rumors from Nintendo.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

