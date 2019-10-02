Over the last decade, Samsung has invested significant resources in developing its own custom core. While Samsung uses Qualcomm designs for its U.S. and China flagships, it turns to its in-house Exynos SoCs for global markets, and Samsung SLI's Mongoose cores have featured heavily in Exynos chipsets starting with the Exynos 8890 in the Galaxy S7.

The Exynos 9825 variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ features the fourth generation of the Mongoose core, the M4, and while the CPU holds up pretty well in single-core scenarios — it outscores the Snapdragon 855's semi-custom Kryo 485 — it isn't quite on par at multi-core usage scenarios in spite of being on the same 7nm node. Then there's the issue with thermal management, with Exynos chipsets unable to deliver the same battery life as their Qualcomm counterpart.

It now looks like Samsung is pulling the plug on further development of the Mongoose platform altogether. The news comes by way of a tweet from Ice Universe, who states that Samsung is getting rid of the entire team at the Samsung Austin R&D Center (SARC), with the manufacturer instead opting to go with ARM cores in the future: