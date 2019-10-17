What you need to know A new NVIDIA Shield TV has appeared on Newegg's Canada website.

It's a streaming dongle with 4K HDR streaming, Google Assistant, and Dolby Atmos/Dolby Vision.

This follows an NVIDIA Shield TV Pro listing that was briefly on Amazon's U.S. site.

The NVIDIA Shield TV is the most popular Android TV streaming box on the market, but it's long overdue for a hardware revamp. It looks like we'll be getting one soon enough, as the Newegg Canada website has published a (now-removed) product page for a refreshed NVIDIA Shield TV ahead of an official announcement. Right off the bat, we can see that the new Shield TV looks a lot different compared to its predecessor. Gone is the box that sits on your entertainment stand, as we now have a compact dongle that'll plug directly into your TV's HDMI port and be hidden from plain sight.

While the new Shield TV takes up considerably less room, it's still chock-full of features. It supports 4K HDR streaming, AI upscaling to convert HD content into 4K, Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos, and is powered by the NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor. NVIDIA even managed to cram in a microSD card slot! The remote has also been tweaked, with this new one adding a lot more buttons. There are new dedicated buttons for play/pause, rewind, fast-forward, and actual volume buttons are replacing the touch-sensitive gesture panel of the old Shield TV. You'll also see a button with Netflix branding, and the Newegg page mentions a "user-customizable button."

Along with this new Shield TV dongle, a new Shield TV Pro was also leaked today. That model comes equipped with 3GB of RAM and two USB 3.0 ports, but other than that, the two streamers look almost identical feature-wise. Newegg has the Shield TV listed as $199.99 in CAD, and while there's no estimated ship date, it's worth mentioning that the Amazon page for the Shield TV Pro noted an October 28 release.

Still solid NVIDIA Shield TV The "old" Shield TV is still a great purchase. If you don't want to wait for NVIDIA to launch the new Shield TV, the current-gen model is still great. It has 4K HDR streaming, DTS-X surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and has Google Assistant built right into the remote. $179 at Amazon