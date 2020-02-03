In December last year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 5G in China, the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset. Along with the 5G variant, the company also launched a 4G LTE version of the phone, running on the older Snapdragon 730G chipset. Unlike the Redmi K20 series, however, a "Pro" model did not debut alongside the Redmi K30. The Redmi K30 Pro, according to rumors, is likely to be launched sometime within the first half of the year.

Now, the folks over at XDA Developers have discovered evidence that seemingly confirms the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset. As per the XDA Developers report, the device's build.prop file obtained by them reveals the device is codenamed "lmi" and runs on the latest flagship Snapdragon chipset. A Geekbench listing suggesting the same was also spotted online recently.

While the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the same Snapdragon chip as Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 Pro, the Redmi phone may not feature a 108MP primary camera. Instead, the upcoming Redmi flagship is said to sport a 64MP primary camera. Since the Redmi K30 5G uses a Sony IMX686 sensor, it is possible that the K30 Pro will also use the very same primary sensor at the back.

Want under-display cameras? Sorry to burst your bubble, says Xiaomi

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.