We've seen a spate of Pixel 4a leaks over the course of the last week, including a full camera review. A new leak by Jon Prosser gives us more details on when the phone will be available.

According to Prosser, the Pixel 4a will be unveiled on July 13, and the phone will be available in Just Black and Barely Blue color options. Live leaks of the phone showed off the Just Black color option, but we didn't see the Barely Blue variant yet. The leak also says there won't be a 5G variant of the phone. Interestingly, it looks like the launch has been pushed back twice, with the phone set to debut in May, and then June. It will now be unveiled on July 13 with Google "ready to ship:"

Extensive leaks over the last few weeks have given us a detailed look at the Pixel 4a. The phone is set to feature Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 730 chipset and will offer 6GB of RAM and UFS-based storage, a 3080mAh battery, and 18W wired charging. The design is based on the Pixel 4 series, but you get a regular fingerprint sensor instead of the Soli module and a single 12.2MP camera at the back.

With another leak suggesting the Pixel 4a could be available for just $350, it is looking like one of the best mid-range phones this year.

